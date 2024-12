2024-12-08 20:00:07 - From: France 24

Syrian rebels declared they had ousted President Bashar al-Assad after seizing control of Damascus on Sunday, forcing him to flee and ending his family's decades of autocratic rule after more than 13 years of civil war. What did life look like under Assad's regime? FRANCE 24's Erin Ogunkeye asked Radwan Ziadeh, executive director at the Syrian Center for Political and Strategic Studies.