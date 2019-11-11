Italy: Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (October 2019)

2019/11/11 | 13:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Algeria, Bangladesh, Côte d'Ivoire, Greece, Guinea, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Italy, Libya, Morocco, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, Turkey, World
Overview
Between 1 January and 31 October 2019, 9,649 persons arrived in Italy by sea. This is a 56% decrease in sea arrivals compared to the same period last year (22,031). In October 2019, 2,016 individuals reached Italian shores, compared to 1,007 in October 2018. This is so far the second highest number of monthly sea arrivals in 2019, following the peak recorded in September 2019.
