Iraqi seeks to end dispute between Arab states: Halbousi

2019/02/10 | 23:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- IraqiParliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi said on Sunday that his country seeks toend disputes between Arab states, stressing that the Arab peoples are lookingforward to an Arab unity that is capable of achieving progress.Duringhis speech in an Arab Parliament speakers' meetings in the headquarters of theArab League in Cairo, Halbousi said that "Iraq supports all measures thatpromote the stability of the brothers in Sudan, give them the opportunity tostrengthen the democratic system, and enable Sudan to play its role withinternational partners to confront movements of extremism"Heexpressed hope that talks will result in a true Arab consensus in all issuesand at all levels, and will contribute to ending dispute betweenthe Arab countries.The Arab Parliament’s Speaker Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami told the high-level forum that political militancy and terrorist activity had paved the way for external interference in some states, particularly by neighboring countries.“Some of these countries have been able to establish groups within Arab states that owe them allegiance ... and benefit from inter-Arab conflicts,” he said.