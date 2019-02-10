Iraqi seeks to end dispute between Arab states: Halbousi

2019/02/10 | 23:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi
Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi said on Sunday that his country seeks to
end disputes between Arab states, stressing that the Arab peoples are looking
forward to an Arab unity that is capable of achieving progress.During
his speech in an Arab Parliament speakers' meetings in the headquarters of the
Arab League in Cairo, Halbousi said that "Iraq supports all measures that
promote the stability of the brothers in Sudan, give them the opportunity to
strengthen the democratic system, and enable Sudan to play its role with
international partners to confront movements of extremism"He
expressed hope that talks will result in a true Arab consensus in all issues
and at all levels, and will contribute to ending dispute between
the Arab countries.
The Arab Parliament’s Speaker Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami told the high-level forum that political militancy and terrorist activity had paved the way for external interference in some states, particularly by neighboring countries.“Some of these countries have been able to establish groups within Arab states that owe them allegiance ... and benefit from inter-Arab conflicts,” he said.
