Home › kurdistan 24 › Top Iraqi cleric calls for reform, end to violence, UN envoy says after meeting

Top Iraqi cleric calls for reform, end to violence, UN envoy says after meeting

2019/11/11 | 17:35



Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), held a press conference following her meeting with Sistani, relaying the cleric’s message to the government and demonstrators.



She said Sistani had stressed “zero use of violence against peaceful protesters,” adding that “all perpetrators should be held to account without delay.” She noted Sistani condemned “arbitrary arrests, kidnappings, beating, and the killings should stop.”



The cleric had expressed “the need to conduct serious reforms within a reasonable period” and “welcomed the proposals by the United Nations,” including “the proposal for one consolidated electoral framework.”



Sistani reportedly expressed his concern that “political forces are not serious enough to carry out these reforms,” adding that “peaceful demonstrators cannot go home without sufficient results,” Hennis said.



On Sunday, Sistani’s office denied a report that claimed he had reached a deal with another Shia cleric, populist Muqtada al-Sadr, and the infamous Iranian general, Quds Commander Qassim Soleimani, to keep Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi in power.



The cleric had also reportedly stated either the authorities implement reforms, or “there must be a way to think of a different approach,” without specifying.



The UN envoy said there is “lots of anger and frustration over the lack of progress in 16 years and we have to think forward to address the rising hopes.” She warned that demonstrations would continue and resurface if the demands are not met.



In a statement on Sunday, UNAMI demanded the authorities release all peaceful protesters, and called for an investigation to identify perpetrators of violence, and “[p]ublicly call on all regional and international parties not to interfere in Iraq’s internal affairs, respecting its sovereignty.”



It also called for electoral and security sector reforms within one or two weeks from the date of the issuance of the statement. UNAMI added that the “political elite shall lead by example, for instance by publicly declaring their assets – at home and abroad, held under their own name or another.”



For medium-term measures, the UN mission suggested constitutional reform, adding that “any amendment to the constitution shall be put to referendum by the people of Iraq.” It also called on the judicial authorities to hold “corrupt officials” accountable.



Editing by Nadia Riva (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UN envoy to Iraq on Monday met with top Shia cleric Ali al-Sistani, a day after her office issued a statement advising the government to adopt a number of measures in the short-term and the long-term amid widespread protests that have led to the deaths of upwards of 300 people and injuries to 12,000 others.Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), held a press conference following her meeting with Sistani, relaying the cleric’s message to the government and demonstrators.She said Sistani had stressed “zero use of violence against peaceful protesters,” adding that “all perpetrators should be held to account without delay.” She noted Sistani condemned “arbitrary arrests, kidnappings, beating, and the killings should stop.”The cleric had expressed “the need to conduct serious reforms within a reasonable period” and “welcomed the proposals by the United Nations,” including “the proposal for one consolidated electoral framework.”Sistani reportedly expressed his concern that “political forces are not serious enough to carry out these reforms,” adding that “peaceful demonstrators cannot go home without sufficient results,” Hennis said.On Sunday, Sistani’s office denied a report that claimed he had reached a deal with another Shia cleric, populist Muqtada al-Sadr, and the infamous Iranian general, Quds Commander Qassim Soleimani, to keep Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi in power.The cleric had also reportedly stated either the authorities implement reforms, or “there must be a way to think of a different approach,” without specifying.The UN envoy said there is “lots of anger and frustration over the lack of progress in 16 years and we have to think forward to address the rising hopes.” She warned that demonstrations would continue and resurface if the demands are not met.In a statement on Sunday, UNAMI demanded the authorities release all peaceful protesters, and called for an investigation to identify perpetrators of violence, and “[p]ublicly call on all regional and international parties not to interfere in Iraq’s internal affairs, respecting its sovereignty.”It also called for electoral and security sector reforms within one or two weeks from the date of the issuance of the statement. UNAMI added that the “political elite shall lead by example, for instance by publicly declaring their assets – at home and abroad, held under their own name or another.”For medium-term measures, the UN mission suggested constitutional reform, adding that “any amendment to the constitution shall be put to referendum by the people of Iraq.” It also called on the judicial authorities to hold “corrupt officials” accountable.Editing by Nadia Riva