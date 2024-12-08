Tears of joy and sadness as ‘disappeared’ Syrians emerge from Assad’s prisons

2024-12-08 23:00:03 - From: The Guardian

Men, women and children, many jailed for speaking out against regime, reunite with their families

As Syrian rebels led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) captured city after city on the road to Damascus, forcing Bashar al-Assad to flee the country, they also opened the doors of the regime’s notorious prisons, into which upwards of 100,000 people disappeared during nearly 14 years of civil war.

Many emerged frail and emancipated into the bright December sunlight, greeted by weeping family members who had no idea they were still alive. Some struggled to comprehend that Assad was gone; a few held even longer had never even been told that he had succeeded his father, Hafez, who died in 2000.

