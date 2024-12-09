Syria Islamist rebel chief hails 'victory', at landmark Damascus mosque

Iraq News Now

2024-12-09 00:00:03 - From: Al monitor

Syria's rebel leader hailed a "historic" victory Sunday from a landmark Damascus mosque after his Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group headed a lightning offensive, snatching the capital from government control in less than two weeks.

His speech came as Syria's president Bashar al-Assad fled -- for Moscow according to Russian news agencies -- triggering celebrations across Syria and beyond at the end of his oppressive rule.

