Kurdistan electricity output may increase by end of 2019: official

2019/11/11 | 18:45



Salih’s statement came during a joint press conference with Erbil Governor Firsat Sofi during the inauguration ceremony of a new power plant.



He said that the Kurdistan Region is meant to have an output capacity of 7,000 megawatts, but that actual production is nearly half that amount. Salih noted the lack of production is due to the low supply of fuel.



“We are currently coordinating with the Ministry of Natural Resources in this regard.” Salih claimed that by the end of 2019, there would be “good news” regarding increased rates of gas supply to the region’s power plants.



Electric power supply often slacks in meeting growing demands, especially in the summer months, when consumers operate high power utilities amid low prices.



As demand has risen, the number of private, local generators have grown rapidly as they are seen as the favored solution to power shortages, rather than exploring more modern and eco-friendly substitutes that are available but with a higher initial cost.



These private generators have led officials to express concern for both the health of residents living close to such areas and the environment.



