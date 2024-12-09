Biden calls for Assad to be 'held accountable'

2024-12-09 00:00:03 - From: Al monitor

US President Joe Biden on Sunday said deposed Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad should be "held accountable" but called the nation's political upheaval a "historic opportunity" for Syrians to rebuild their country.

In the first full US reaction to Assad's overthrow by an Islamist-led coalition of rebel factions, Biden expressed optimism. However, he also warned that Washington would "remain vigilant" against the emergence of terrorist groups.