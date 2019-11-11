Home › kurdistan 24 › A series of car bombs target Syrian city on the Turkish border

A series of car bombs target Syrian city on the Turkish border

2019/11/11 | 19:20



The explosions were caused by vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) on Qamishlo’s Main Street, with two of the vehicles detonating near the local market while a third one was attached to a motorcycle which blew up near an all-girls school.



According to a Kurdistan 24 correspondent, “one of the explosions inside the local market targeted a Syrian military point” in the center of Qamishlo.



Initial reports from Kurdistan 24’s correspondent in Salam Hospital reported the death of five civilians and the injury of more than four individuals. However, reports from different local sources indicate a possible total of 11 deaths and more than 20 injured from all three explosions.



So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.



Qamishlo, in Hasakah Province, is located on the northern Syrian border with Turkey, close to the Kurdish city of Nusaybin. The province also borders the Kurdistan Region.



