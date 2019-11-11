عربي | كوردى


US condemns excessive use of violence against Iraqis, calls for Elections

2019/11/11 | 19:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United States issued a statement on Sunday to announce

that it is seriously concerned regarding the situation in Iraq.



The statement urged the Iraqi government to hold early

elections and halt the violence against protesters.



"The US  joins

the UN Assistance Mission to Iraq in calling on the Iraqi government to halt

the violence against protesters and fulfill President Salih’s promise to pass

electoral reform and hold early elections", the statement said.



An Iraqi human rights group claimed earlier that at least

six people had been killed during a crackdown on demonstrations in the centre

of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Saturday and that law enforcement forces

actively use tear gas and live fire to disperse protests.



Unrest erupted in Iraq in early October, with people

demanding dismissal of the government, as well as deep economic reforms, better

living conditions and improved social welfare programs.



According to the Office of the United Nations High

Commissioner for Human Rights, over 300 people have been killed in the violence

since the start of protests.



Iraq has been hit by nationwide protests that have prompted

a heavy-handed response from the government, including over 300 dead and some

15,000 injured at the hands of security forces, widespread curfews and the

cutting off of Internet access in Baghdad and other regions.

