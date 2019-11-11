Home › Baghdad Post › US condemns excessive use of violence against Iraqis, calls for Elections

US condemns excessive use of violence against Iraqis, calls for Elections

2019/11/11 | 19:55



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The United States issued a statement on Sunday to announcethat it is seriously concerned regarding the situation in Iraq.The statement urged the Iraqi government to hold earlyelections and halt the violence against protesters."The US joinsthe UN Assistance Mission to Iraq in calling on the Iraqi government to haltthe violence against protesters and fulfill President Salih’s promise to passelectoral reform and hold early elections", the statement said.An Iraqi human rights group claimed earlier that at leastsix people had been killed during a crackdown on demonstrations in the centreof the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Saturday and that law enforcement forcesactively use tear gas and live fire to disperse protests.Unrest erupted in Iraq in early October, with peopledemanding dismissal of the government, as well as deep economic reforms, betterliving conditions and improved social welfare programs.According to the Office of the United Nations HighCommissioner for Human Rights, over 300 people have been killed in the violencesince the start of protests.Iraq has been hit by nationwide protests that have prompteda heavy-handed response from the government, including over 300 dead and some15,000 injured at the hands of security forces, widespread curfews and thecutting off of Internet access in Baghdad and other regions.