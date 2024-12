2024-12-09 05:00:02 - From: Al monitor

President Bashar al-Assad fled Syria as Islamist-led rebels swept into Damascus Sunday, triggering celebrations across the country and beyond at the end of his oppressive rule.

Russian news agencies said late Sunday that Assad and his family were in Moscow.

Crowds toured the ousted leader's luxurious home after the rebels declared he had fled, a spectacular end to five decades of brutal Baath party rule.