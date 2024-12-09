Oil edges up as rising Mideast tensions offset demand fears

2024-12-09 09:40:31 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Oil prices nudged higher on Monday as heightened tensionsin the Middle East following the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assadby rebels offset concerns over weak Chinese demand that was highlighted bySaudi Aramco's price cuts to Asian buyers.

Brent crude futures rose 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $71.34 per barrel by 0140GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 22 cents, or 0.3%, to$67.42 per barrel.

Brent lost more than 2.5% last week and WTI fell 1.2% as analystsprojected a supply surplus next year on weak demand despite an OPEC+ decisionto delay output hikes and extend deep production cuts to the end of 2026.

Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest crude oil exporter, has reduced itsJanuary 2025 prices for Asian buyers to the lowest level since early 2021, itsaid on Sunday, as weak demand from top importer China weighs on the market.

Meanwhile, Syrian rebels announced on state television on Sunday they hadousted President al-Assad, eliminating a 50-year family dynasty in a lightningoffensive that raised fears of a new wave of instability in the Middle Eastthat is already gripped by war.

"The development in Syria has added a new layer of political uncertaintyin the Middle East, providing some support to the market," said TomomichiAkuta, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting.

"But Saudi Arabia's price reductions and OPEC+'s production cutextension last week underscored weak demand from China, indicating the marketmay soften toward year-end," he added, noting that investors are closelywatching the potential impact of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's energy andMiddle East policies.

On Thursday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries andits allies, a group known as OPEC+, pushed back the start of oil output risesby three months until April and extended the full unwinding of cuts by a yearuntil the end of 2026.

OPEC+, which is responsible for about half of the world's oil output,was planning to start unwinding cuts from October 2024, but a slowdown inglobal demand - especially from top crude importer China - and rising outputelsewhere have forced it to postpone the plan several times.

The number of oil and gas rigs deployed in the United States last weekhit the highest since mid-September, pointing to rising output from the world'sbiggest crude producer.

(Reuters)