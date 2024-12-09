Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani embarks on official visit to Bahrain

2024-12-09 10:00:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister MasrourBarzani began an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain on Monday.

PM Barzani’s media office said that the visit is “a part of ongoingefforts to expand the Kurdistan Region's international relations and fostercooperation with Gulf states.”

During his visit, Barzani is scheduled to meet with senior Bahrainiofficials to address key regional issues, particularly the situation in Syriafollowing recent developments, as well as broader security and politicalconcerns in the Middle East.

The statement emphasized that the trip aligns with the Prime Minister’sbroader strategy to enhance the Kurdistan Region's diplomatic presence andcollaboration with neighboring countries.