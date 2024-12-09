Regional shockwaves: The fall of Al-Assad's regime and Iraq's political dilemmas

2024-12-09 10:35:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria has sentshockwaves across the Middle East, with profound implications for neighboringIraq.

The Syrian civil war, which began in 2011, culminated in November 2024when opposition forces started a surprise attack on the Syrian army and tookcontrol of major cities including Aleppo, Homs, and Damascus, ending over 50years of Al-Assad family rule and marking a historic turning point.

Iraq, already grappling with internal challenges, is now facingheightened instability due to the spillover effects of Syria's fragmentationalong ethnic and religious lines. This raises fears of similar repercussionswithin Iraq.

Shiite Bloc: Balancing Act Amid Regional Upheaval

The relationship between Iraq's Shiite political factions and the AlawiteAl-Assad family has been historically rooted in alliances forged during theIran-Iraq War (1980–1988), with both siding with Iran against Saddam Hussein'sSunni-dominated regime.

Post-2003, some Iraqi Shiite factions, particularly those aligned withIran, actively supported Al-Assad's regime, even fighting alongside Syriangovernment forces. However, this time Iraqi leaders have shown restraint,avoiding direct involvement in Syria’s conflict to prevent destabilizingeffects at home.

Political analyst Azzam Al-Hamdani highlighted the Shiite bloc'scautious stance, "The Shiite political bloc [Coordination Framework] isthe decision-maker in Iraq and perceives the war in Syria as a potentialcatalyst for change and the emergence of new regimes in the region. Therefore,it fears for its interests and Iraq, given its control over the politicalbalancing act in the country."

This sentiment was echoed by Abdul Rahman Al-Jazairi, a leader withinthe ruling Framework. He expressed concerns about the broader regionalimplications, stating, "Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani believesIraq is not part of the conflict, contrary to some politicians' claims that thewar is approaching the country."

Sunni Bloc: Limited Influence in Regional Affairs

The Sunni political bloc in Iraq is viewed as lacking decision-makingpower and influence, often following the directives of the Shiite leadership.

Al-Hamdani noted, "The Sunni political bloc is not a decision-makerin Iraq; it represents the weakest link and thus relies on the outcomes ratherthan influencing regional events."

"The Sunni political actor is weak and ineffective to be a party inthe equation; rather, it is subject to the dictates of Shiite politicaldecisions. Even though there is a partnership in the state within the politicalsystem, it still adheres to what is imposed on it by Shiite politicaldecisions."

“The Sunni house is a participant, not a partner, and follows the pathdictated by Shiite political decisions. The same is true for the Kurdishpolitical house." Al-Hamdani said.

Khamis al-Khanjar, head of Iraq’s Sunni Sovereignty (Al-Siyada)Alliance, is one of the few Sunni leaders to address the Syrian regime'scollapse. He congratulated the Syrian people, calling the event “the end of anera of criminal dictatorship in Syria and the beginning of a new chapter.”Al-Khanjar also urged all nations to respect Syria's sovereignty, emphasizingnon-interference in its internal affairs.

Kurdish Bloc: A Measured Response

The Kurdish political perspective reflects both strategic considerationsand a sense of shared danger. Kurdish analyst Abdul Salam Barwari emphasizedthe Alawite-led Syrian regime's pivotal role as a conduit for Iranian supportto Hezbollah via Iraq.

Barwari explained, "It is unfair to say that Sunnis and Kurds areuninterested in the events in Syria. However, their reactions are calmercompared to the Shiite positions, due to the lack of a direct threat to them.But if Iraq is targeted, the threat will affect everyone."

He further noted the uneven media attention on different politicalgroups, "Sunni and Kurdish politicians share the same sense of danger asthe Shiites, but media coverage tends to focus more on Shiite politicians andofficials, resulting in their greater media presence."