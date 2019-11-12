Lebanon's Speaker Berri postpones parliament session

2019/11/12 | 01:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A session of the Lebanese parliament scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed for a week due to security considerations, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said.
Protesters had called for demonstrators to block access to the parliament building in central Beirut on Tuesday.
