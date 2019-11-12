Home › kurdistan 24 › Dane, German among ISIS fighters sent home by Turkey

Dane, German among ISIS fighters sent home by Turkey

2019/11/12 | 09:20



Turkey began to repatriate foreign Islamic State members in its detention, starting with a US national, the country’s Interior Ministry said on Monday.



According to The National, a Danish citizen was arrested upon arrival at Copenhagen airport from Turkey.



Germany also confirmed that one of its citizens was deported. Turkey said it would send seven other German nationals back on Nov. 14.



Two Irish, two Danish, and 11 French citizens are also set to be deported later this month, Interior Ministry spokesperson Ismail Catakli told state-run Anadolu Agency on Monday.



The identity of the suspects has not been revealed.



“Turkey will extradite them no matter what,” the spokesperson said.



Earlier this month, Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu warned that Ankara would return foreign Islamic State detainees to their native countries, even if their citizenship had been revoked.



According to Soylu, Turkey currently has around 1,200 foreign Islamic State members in its prisons, including relatives of the suspects.



“Those in the prisons are all foreign terrorist fighters, and there are also foreign terrorist fighters in the repatriation centers,” the Turkish interior minister said, according to Anadolu Agency.



