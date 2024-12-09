Kurdistan integrity commission reports 2024 corruption statistics, 573 cases filed

2024-12-09 13:05:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Integrity Commission in theKurdistan Region announced its statistics on corruption rates for 2024.

In a press conference attended by a Shafaq Newscorrespondent, the head of the commission, Ahmed Anwar, stated, “Corruptionposes a significant threat to institutions in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.”

In 2024, a total of 573 lawsuits related to corruption caseswere filed. Of these, 223 were referred to court, while 1,047 cases remainunder investigation, some of which date back to previous years, he added.

Anwar further affirmed the commission’s ongoing efforts tocombat corruption and promote transparency within government institutions.