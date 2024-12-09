Gold inches higher in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil

2024-12-09 13:11:40 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the prices of both Iraqi and foreign gold rose in the local markets of Baghdad, while they remained stable in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 557,000 IQD per mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 553,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 527,000 IQD, with a buying price of 523,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 560,000 and 570,000 IQD, while the buying price ranged between 530,000 and 540,000 IQD

In Erbil, the selling price for 24-carat gold was 645,000 IQD, for 21-carat gold it was 565,000 IQD, and for 18-carat gold it was 485,000 IQD.