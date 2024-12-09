IED blast targets Turkish military convoy in Duhok

2024-12-09 13:55:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ An improvised explosive device (IED) detonated, targeting a Turkish military convoy in the Bamarni district, north of Duhok, a security source reported on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that “the IED was planted on the roadside and remotely detonated as the military convoy passed.”

“The explosion did not result in any human casualties but caused material damage to the road. No further details regarding the extent of the damage or other consequences have been provided at this time.”

Notably, the area occasionally witnesses similar incidents due to the ongoing conflict between the Turkish army and the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).