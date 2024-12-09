Iraq rises to third in Arab gold reserves, 28th globally, report

2024-12-09 13:55:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq climbed to third place among Arabcountries in terms of gold reserves, and 28th globally, followingLebanon’s removal from the ranking, the World Gold Council announced on Monday.

According to the council’s latest report published inDecember 2024, Iraq’s gold holdings increased to 152.7 tons, up from 152.5 tonslast month. These reserves account for 11.5% of Iraq’s total foreign reserves,securing its position as the third-largest holder of gold in the Arab world.

The council noted that "the United States continues totop the global ranking for gold reserves, with 8,133.5 tons, followed byGermany with 3,351.5 tons, and Italy with 2,814 tons. Meanwhile, Bosnia andHerzegovina ranked last with just 1.5 tons."

The report did not specify why Lebanon, previously rankedthird in the Arab world with 286.8 tons of gold reserves as of last month, wasexcluded from the ranking.

The World Gold Council, headquartered in the United Kingdom,is a leading authority on the factors influencing the gold market. It includessome of the largest gold mining companies in the world.