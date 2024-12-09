Iraq News Now

HomeThe GuardianGeneral › Inside the hunt for hidden cells in Sednaya prison, Syria’s ‘human slaughterhouse’

Inside the hunt for hidden cells in Sednaya prison, Syria’s ‘human slaughterhouse’

Inside the hunt for hidden cells in Sednaya prison, Syria’s ‘human slaughterhouse’
Inside the hunt for hidden cells in Sednaya prison, Syria’s ‘human slaughterhouse’
2024-12-09 14:20:09 - From: The Guardian

Exclusive: The Guardian gains access to Sednaya jail, where prisoners are rumoured to be trapped underground – as desperate relatives wait for news

  • Syria live – latest updates

The celebrations in Damascus were interrupted by a whisper.

On the outskirts of the city, a door had been found. Beyond it lay a vast underground complex, five stories deep, containing the last prisoners of the Assad regime, who were gasping for air.

Continue reading...

Continue following on The Guardian