Inside the hunt for hidden cells in Sednaya prison, Syria’s ‘human slaughterhouse’

2024-12-09 14:20:09 - From: The Guardian

Exclusive: The Guardian gains access to Sednaya jail, where prisoners are rumoured to be trapped underground – as desperate relatives wait for news

Syria live – latest updates

The celebrations in Damascus were interrupted by a whisper.

On the outskirts of the city, a door had been found. Beyond it lay a vast underground complex, five stories deep, containing the last prisoners of the Assad regime, who were gasping for air.

Continue reading...