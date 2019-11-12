Tear gas, smoke bombs fired to disperse protesters in central Baghdad

2019/11/12 | 14:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Security troops have fired tear gas bombs against protesters at al-Khillani Square in central Baghdad, a security source said.
In remarks on Tuesday, the source said the anti-riot troops fired tear gas bombs to disperse protesters away from Khillani Square, adding that smoke bombs are thrown sporadically.
Protests, according to the source, are taking shelter behind the concrete barriers set by the troops to separate between al-Khillani and Tahrir squares.
In remarks on Tuesday, the source said the anti-riot troops fired tear gas bombs to disperse protesters away from Khillani Square, adding that smoke bombs are thrown sporadically.
Protests, according to the source, are taking shelter behind the concrete barriers set by the troops to separate between al-Khillani and Tahrir squares.