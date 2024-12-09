Syrians celebrate new day after Assad's fall

2024-12-09 16:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Syrians flocked to the main square of the capital Damascus on Monday, AFP journalists saw, to mark what many regard as a long-awaited new dawn after the fall of president Bashar al-Assad.

A lightning offensive spearheaded by Islamist rebels ousted Assad from power on Sunday, opening a new chapter in Syria's history after five decades of rule by his clan.

The Kremlin on Monday declined to confirm reports that ally Assad had fled to Moscow.