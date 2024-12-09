Israel, US and Turkey launch strikes to protect interests in Syria

2024-12-09 16:00:04 - From: The Guardian

The rebels Hayat Tahrir al-Sham free prisoners of the former president, Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Russia

Bombing raids have hit sites across Syria as regional actors in the Middle East scrambled to defend their interests in Syria after the sudden fall of the country’s dictator, Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Moscow on Sunday.

As rebels led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) freed regime prisoners, including from the notorious Sednaya jail – often referred to as the “human slaughterhouse”, Israel, Turkey and the US carried out military action as Assad’s former backers in Russia and Iran also engaged in efforts to shape a future Syria.

