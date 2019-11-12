Protesters enter Maysan University seeking closure

2019/11/12 | 15:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Several protesters have entered Maysan University on Tuesday seeking closure of the university and protesting there, a local source said.
In remarks, the source said “several protesters entered, today, Maysan University and protested inside it seeking its closure.”
The protesters, according to the source, raised banners reading words like civil disobedience and students sit-in.
