2024-12-09 17:00:05 - From: France 24

Syrian rebels, led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, announced on Sunday, December 8, that they had taken control of Sednaya prison in Damascus and released all of the detainees. The detention center, infamous as a symbol of some of the worst abuses of the Bashar al-Assad regime, had been denounced by rights groups for alleged inhumane treatment and torture inflicted on prisoners.