Iran in a ‘position of unprecedented weakness’ after the fall of Assad in Syria

2024-12-09 17:00:05 - From: France 24

Iran finds itself more isolated than ever after the fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria, which upended the Middle East by dismantling the “Axis of Resistance” – an informal, Iran-led group that united Syria and armed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. With its key allies destroyed or greatly weakened, Tehran will now be forced to redefine its security policy and its role in the region.