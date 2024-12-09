USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

2024-12-09 17:25:33 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar dipped in Baghdad, while they remained stable in Erbil, as the stock exchange closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded 150,700 IQD per $100, down from 151,000 IQD earlier in the day.

At local exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price reached 151,750 IQD per $100, and the buying price was 149,750 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 150,500 IQD per $100 and the buying price at 150,400 IQD.