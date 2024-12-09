In search of brother: Homeward bound Syrian heads for Turkey border

2024-12-09 18:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Wearing a navy down jacket and carrying a small suitcase, Alikabor looks like any other regular international traveller, but early on Monday, he was queueing with other Syrian refugees hoping to pass through Turkey's Cilvegozu border crossing and return to his homeland.

"I'm going back to look for my missing brother. We've not had news of him for 13 years," said the 29-year-old with German citizenship who lives in Hamburg and declined to give his surname.