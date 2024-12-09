Syrians search for loved ones missing in Assad's jails

2024-12-09 18:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Syrian rescuers searched a jail synonymous with the worst atrocities of ousted president Bashar al-Assad's rule, as people in the capital flocked to a central square Monday to celebrate their country's freedom.

Assad fled Syria as Islamist-led rebels swept into the capital, bringing to a spectacular end on Sunday five decades of brutal rule by his clan over a country ravaged by one of the deadliest wars of the century.