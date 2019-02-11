عربي | كوردى
Parly visits French troops in Iraq's Qa'im on border with Syria
2019/02/11 | 00:15
French

Defense Minister Florence Parly has visited her country's troops at al-Qa'im district,

on the border between Iraq and Syria, as part of her visit to Iraq which

started on Friday.Parly

arrived in Baghdad on Friday evening to discuss with the Iraqi authorities the

future of military cooperation between the two countries.During

her meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih on Friday, Parly reiterated her

country's support for Iraq's stability and prosperity, affirming its readiness

to train and equip the Iraqi security forces.President

Salih said that Iraq and France can play an important role in many regional and

international issues, affirming the need to coordinate to fight terrorism

hotbeds in many countries.Salih

praised France's vital role in the global coalition against terrorism, and its

support for Iraq in defeating ISIS and liberating Iraqi cities from the

terrorist group's elements.He

also stressed the importance of France's contribution to strengthening the

Iraqi military capabilities.For her

part, Parly warned that "the work is not over" in the fight against ISIS

despite the jihadists facing the loss of their last scrap of territory, Daily

Mail reported."The

territorial caliphate, which has not yet been wiped out, is being

defeated," Parly said."We

must continue the fight against IS and terrorism in the region because IS is

probably in the process of reorganizing underground and spreading out."

