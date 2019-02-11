Parly visits French troops in Iraq's Qa'im on border with Syria

2019/02/11 | 00:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
French
Defense Minister Florence Parly has visited her country's troops at al-Qa'im district,
on the border between Iraq and Syria, as part of her visit to Iraq which
started on Friday.Parly
arrived in Baghdad on Friday evening to discuss with the Iraqi authorities the
future of military cooperation between the two countries.During
her meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih on Friday, Parly reiterated her
country's support for Iraq's stability and prosperity, affirming its readiness
to train and equip the Iraqi security forces.President
Salih said that Iraq and France can play an important role in many regional and
international issues, affirming the need to coordinate to fight terrorism
hotbeds in many countries.Salih
praised France's vital role in the global coalition against terrorism, and its
support for Iraq in defeating ISIS and liberating Iraqi cities from the
terrorist group's elements.He
also stressed the importance of France's contribution to strengthening the
Iraqi military capabilities.For her
part, Parly warned that "the work is not over" in the fight against ISIS
despite the jihadists facing the loss of their last scrap of territory, Daily
Mail reported."The
territorial caliphate, which has not yet been wiped out, is being
defeated," Parly said."We
must continue the fight against IS and terrorism in the region because IS is
probably in the process of reorganizing underground and spreading out."
