Parly visits French troops in Iraq's Qa'im on border with Syria

2019/02/11 | 00:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-FrenchDefense Minister Florence Parly has visited her country's troops at al-Qa'im district,on the border between Iraq and Syria, as part of her visit to Iraq whichstarted on Friday.Parlyarrived in Baghdad on Friday evening to discuss with the Iraqi authorities thefuture of military cooperation between the two countries.Duringher meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih on Friday, Parly reiterated hercountry's support for Iraq's stability and prosperity, affirming its readinessto train and equip the Iraqi security forces.PresidentSalih said that Iraq and France can play an important role in many regional andinternational issues, affirming the need to coordinate to fight terrorismhotbeds in many countries.Salihpraised France's vital role in the global coalition against terrorism, and itssupport for Iraq in defeating ISIS and liberating Iraqi cities from theterrorist group's elements.Healso stressed the importance of France's contribution to strengthening theIraqi military capabilities.For herpart, Parly warned that "the work is not over" in the fight against ISISdespite the jihadists facing the loss of their last scrap of territory, DailyMail reported."Theterritorial caliphate, which has not yet been wiped out, is beingdefeated," Parly said."Wemust continue the fight against IS and terrorism in the region because IS isprobably in the process of reorganizing underground and spreading out."