Iraqi teachers urged to join nationwide protests, demand rights

2019/11/12 | 23:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Syndicate of Teachers has called on teachers across the country to join nationwide demonstration on Wednesday.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the syndicate said the protest is expected to take place in the morning at 10 o’clock, urging the teachers to take to the streets to demand their rights.
The demonstration comes amid mass violent protests across the country which have been ongoing since early October to voice demands of jobs, better public services, and serious plans to eradicate corruption.
More than 300 people were killed and over 12,000 were injured due to the violence since mid-October.
