Domestic issues pile pressure on Iran’s president amid foreign policy setbacks

2024-12-09 20:20:50 - From: The Guardian

Tensions over executions and plans for petrol price rise and hijab law add to reversals in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria

The fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria, the latest in a string of foreign policy reversals for Iran including the weakening of its allies in Lebanon and Gaza, has coincided with growing domestic frustration over rising executions, planned increases in the price of petrol and a proposed law that imposes heavy fines and loss of access to public services to any woman not wearing the hijab.

The confluence of events is putting unprecedented pressure on Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, to demonstrate what reforms he has introduced since being elected in June. He is viewed domestically as a consensual figure and faces a conservative parliament, but his supporters are impatient for changes that will lift the economy.

Continue reading...