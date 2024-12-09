Leader Barzani and Al-Azm head discuss political challenges and stability in Iraq

2024-12-09 20:25:33 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Leader of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, and head of the Al-Azm Alliance, Muthanna al-Samarrai, discussed the challenges facing the political process in Iraq and threatening the country's stability.

According to a statement by Barzani headquarters, the meeting took place at the Salahaddin resort in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

“During the meeting, the two exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and the challenges facing the political process and stability in Iraq,” statement added.