Iraqi cabinet announces postponing provincial elections

2019/11/12 | 23:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Iraqi cabinet has decided postponing the provincial elections, due to the current situation of nationwide protests.
No specific date has been set for the elections, which was scheduled to take place in April 2020.
Moreponement comes as anti-government protests have been ongoing in Baghdad and other provinces since early October.
