Lebanon president calls on protesters to go home

2019/11/13 | 00:25



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on protesters to go home, saying their demands had been heard, and warned of a "catastrophe" if they stay in the streets, according to Arab News.In a televised interview, Aoun also urged the Lebanese not to rush to the banks to withdraw their money, which he said was safe.Aoun said he supports the formation of a government made up from both politicians and technocrat.