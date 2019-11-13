عربي | كوردى


Lebanon president calls on protesters to go home

2019/11/13 | 00:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on protesters to go home, saying their demands had been heard, and warned of a "catastrophe" if they stay in the streets, according to Arab News.

In a televised interview, Aoun also urged the Lebanese not to rush to the banks to withdraw their money, which he said was safe.



Aoun said he supports the formation of a government made up from both politicians and technocrat.

