Hong Kong on 'brink of total collapse' as police and protesters clash

2019/11/13 | 02:10



Police in Hong Kong say the months of violent protests are bringing the city to “the brink of total collapse”, as clashes continued yet again today. Riot police fired rubber bullets, water cannon and tear gas at crowds who rallied outside university campuses and in the central business district.







