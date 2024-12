2024-12-09 22:00:06 - From: France 24

A Turkish drone strike in a Kurdish-held area in northern Syria killed 11 civilians including six children, a war monitor said Monday. The attack comes a day after Islamist-led rebels ousted president Bashar al-Assad in a lightning offensive that saw them sweep swathes of territory from government control. Details with FRANCE 24 correspondent in Ankara, Jasper Mortimer.