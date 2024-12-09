Will emergence of HTS in Syria raise level of global terrorism threats?

2024-12-09 22:20:05 - From: The Guardian

Intelligence chiefs have to decisively analyse the risk posed by group once affiliated to islamists al-Qaida

When Sir Richard Moore, the head of MI6, warned in a speech given 10 days ago that he had “never seen the world in a more dangerous state” Syria was mentioned just once. The context was that jihadist terrorism was on the retreat in the country, but after the lightning success of the rebel offensive, questions will inevitably be asked again.

Intelligence chiefs are now having to quickly reassess the triumphant Syrian rebels, and in particular, the leading group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), now designated as a terror organisation by the US and the UK. Once a Syrian offshoot of al-Qaida, HTS cut its affiliation in 2016 and under the leadership of Abu Mohammed al-Jolani the group has sought to project a moderate image as it has led the counter offensive from Idlib to Damascus, telling CNN in an interview with CNN he would respect Syrian minorities and “no one has the right to erase another group”. Early reports from Aleppo suggest the Christian minority in Aleppo was unaffected after the HTS capture of the city a week ago.

