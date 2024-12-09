Assad's fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

2024-12-09 23:00:02 - From: Al monitor

The collapse of Moscow ally Bashar al-Assad's Syrian government has dealt a major blow to Russia's image of global strength and laid bare the limits of its military reach as its Ukraine offensive drags on.

Moscow helped keep Assad in power when it intervened in the Syrian civil war in 2015, but with its troops and firepower now concentrated on Ukraine, its ability to protect the iron-fisted ruler this time was limited.