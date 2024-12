2024-12-09 23:00:06 - From: France 24

Syrian rebels led by Islamist armed group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham announced Sunday that they had liberated thousands of political prisoners after a dramatic 10-day military campaign that toppled the Assad family’s 50-year rule. As former prisoners reunite with their families, questions remain about the prison’s hidden sections and the full extent of its brutal history under the Assad regime.