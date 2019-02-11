Halbousi visits Iran's Embassy, extends greetings over National Day

2019/02/11 | 00:50
Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi met with
Iranian Ambassador in Baghdad Iraj Masjedi, during his visit to the Iranian
Embassy on Saturday to greet Masjedi on the occasion of Iran's National Day.During the meeting with Masjedi on Saturday, Halbousi wished further progress for the Iranian people and the government.The meeting also discussed the bilateral relations
between the two countries and means of strengthening bilateral ties in way that
would serve the interests of the peoples of the two countries.Halbousi is the former
governor of Anbar province and was supported by Fatah Alliance's pro-Iran bloc
inside parliament.In September last year, Halbousi said that lawmakers
in Baghdad oppose any economic pressure on Iran during a phone call with his Iranian
counterpart, Ali Larijani."Iraq will always be with the Iranian people,” he
said, adding that the country will support Tehran in restoring stability and
security to the region.
