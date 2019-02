Halbousi visits Iran's Embassy, extends greetings over National Day

2019/02/11 | 00:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi met withIranian Ambassador in Baghdad Iraj Masjedi, during his visit to the IranianEmbassy on Saturday to greet Masjedi on the occasion of Iran's National Day.During the meeting with Masjedi on Saturday, Halbousi wished further progress for the Iranian people and the government.The meeting also discussed the bilateral relationsbetween the two countries and means of strengthening bilateral ties in way thatwould serve the interests of the peoples of the two countries.Halbousi is the formergovernor of Anbar province and was supported by Fatah Alliance's pro-Iran blocinside parliament.In September last year, Halbousi said that lawmakersin Baghdad oppose any economic pressure on Iran during a phone call with his Iraniancounterpart, Ali Larijani."Iraq will always be with the Iranian people,” hesaid, adding that the country will support Tehran in restoring stability andsecurity to the region.