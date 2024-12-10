Syria's de facto authorities get to work returning services to Aleppo

2024-12-10 01:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Since rebels took Aleppo more than a week ago, its new de facto authorities have been getting on with running Syria's second city, restoring basic services like communications, electricity and health.

Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) had been administering parts of neighbouring Idlib province, before it launched on November 27 a lightning offensive alongside allied groups, seizing control of government-held territory.