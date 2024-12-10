Iraq News Now

HomeAl monitorGeneral › Syria's de facto authorities get to work returning services to Aleppo

Syria's de facto authorities get to work returning services to Aleppo

Syria's de facto authorities get to work returning services to Aleppo
Syria's de facto authorities get to work returning services to Aleppo
2024-12-10 01:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Since rebels took Aleppo more than a week ago, its new de facto authorities have been getting on with running Syria's second city, restoring basic services like communications, electricity and health.

Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) had been administering parts of neighbouring Idlib province, before it launched on November 27 a lightning offensive alongside allied groups, seizing control of government-held territory.

Continue following on Al monitor