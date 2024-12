2024-12-10 01:00:02 - From: Al monitor

The United States on Monday vowed to make all efforts to bring back journalist Austin Tice, who was abducted in Syria in 2012, with a US envoy heading to the region after strongman Bashar al-Assad's overthrow.

Roger Carstens, the US special envoy on hostage affairs, has arrived in nearby Beirut on a mission to find information on Tice, US officials said.