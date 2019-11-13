عربي | كوردى


Iraq Daily Roundup: 29 Killed; anti-ISIS Operations Continue

Iraq Daily Roundup: 29 Killed; anti-ISIS Operations Continue
2019/11/13 | 09:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least 29 people were killed, and four more were

wounded:



Protest news:



In Nasariya, tear gas exposure killed

two children who were patients at Habboubi Hospital. Demonstrators have blocked two bridges

in the city.



Basra police chief, Lieutenant General Rashid Fuleih,

reported

that one security member was killed, and 300 more were wounded in the province,

presumably since protests started in early October.



Non-protest-related violence:



In the Qandil and Metina areas, Turkish

jets killed

six members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.)



In Qara Tapa, where security personnel were attacked

yesterday, five

militants were killed in a strike. Subsequent clashes left three more

militants dead, and wounded four

soldiers.



Seven militants

were killed in strikes in Tabaj basin.



In Nasr village, three militants

were killed.



A leading militant

was killed nearby in Riyadh.



Two more were

killed in Kanaan.









Author: Margaret Griffis





Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

View all posts by Margaret Griffis







All Text here: Iraq News ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW