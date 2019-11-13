Iraq Daily Roundup: 29 Killed; anti-ISIS Operations Continue

2019/11/13 | 09:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least 29 people were killed, and four more were
wounded:
Protest news:
In Nasariya, tear gas exposure killed
two children who were patients at Habboubi Hospital. Demonstrators have blocked two bridges
in the city.
Basra police chief, Lieutenant General Rashid Fuleih,
reported
that one security member was killed, and 300 more were wounded in the province,
presumably since protests started in early October.
Non-protest-related violence:
In the Qandil and Metina areas, Turkish
jets killed
six members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.)
In Qara Tapa, where security personnel were attacked
yesterday, five
militants were killed in a strike. Subsequent clashes left three more
militants dead, and wounded four
soldiers.
Seven militants
were killed in strikes in Tabaj basin.
In Nasr village, three militants
were killed.
A leading militant
was killed nearby in Riyadh.
Two more were
killed in Kanaan.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
View all posts by Margaret Griffis
