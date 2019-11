Iraq Daily Roundup: 29 Killed; anti-ISIS Operations Continue

2019/11/13 | 09:15

2019/11/13 | 09:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- At least 29 people were killed, and four more werewounded:Protest news:In Nasariya, tear gas exposure killedtwo children who were patients at Habboubi Hospital. Demonstrators have blocked two bridgesin the city.Basra police chief, Lieutenant General Rashid Fuleih,reportedthat one security member was killed, and 300 more were wounded in the province,presumably since protests started in early October.Non-protest-related violence:In the Qandil and Metina areas, Turkishjets killedsix members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (P.K.K.)In Qara Tapa, where security personnel were attackedyesterday, fivemilitants were killed in a strike. Subsequent clashes left three moremilitants dead, and wounded foursoldiers.Seven militantswere killed in strikes in Tabaj basin.In Nasr village, three militantswere killed.A leading militantwas killed nearby in Riyadh.Two more werekilled in Kanaan.