'Shadow president' Trump strides world stage

2024-12-10 03:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Donald Trump does not take office until January 20, but on the world stage he is already acting as if he is US president.

President-elect Trump has stamped his seal on US diplomacy on crises in Syria and Ukraine as his second spell in the White House approaches.

World leaders have jostled to talk to Trump and he was treated as the guest of honor at the grand reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on the weekend.

Lame-duck, single-term President Joe Biden, 82, was conspicuous by his absence at the ceremony, as he increasingly fades into the background.