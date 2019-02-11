Ghabban likely to be nominated for Iraq's Interior Ministry: MP

2019/02/11 | 00:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)
National
Wisdom Movement MP Asaad al-Morshedi said that there are many potential candidates
for the interior minister's post in Adil Abd al-Mahdi's government, adding that
former Interior Minister Mohamed al-Ghabban is the most likely to get nominated
for the post.Morshedi
said that al-Fatah and Saairun alliances has reached an agreement that
would end the crisis of the remaining ministerial portfolios.He
added that the two parties, during the last meeting, agreed to grant pro-Iran Faleh
al-Fayadh, the controversial candidate for the Interior Ministry, another position
than that of the interior minister because of political objections to his
candidacy by a number of political forces.Fatah Alliance headed
by Hadi al-Amiri and Saairun Alliance supported by Sadrist Movement leader
Muqtada al-Sadr has disputed over the nomination of Fayadh, who Saairun said
will never allow to be passed in the Parliament.Prime Minister Adil
Abdul Mahdi has worked on completing the formation of his government since he
took the PM post last October.On October 24, Abdul
Mahdi managed to get the parliamentary approval on 14 out of 22 ministries.
However disagreement between political blocs especially on security ministries
have thwarted Abdul Mahdi's efforts to complete the cabinet in a short time.While Fatah Alliance
has frequently tried to force the others to accept Fayadh as the interior
ministry candidate, Sadr affirmed his rejection to Fayadh and other
partisan candidate for interior ministry.Sadr said that he
would instead support the nomination of military leaders who fought against ISIS
during Iraq's fight to rid the country of the terrorist group's caliphate.
