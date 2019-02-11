عربي | كوردى
Ghabban likely to be nominated for Iraq's Interior Ministry: MP
2019/02/11 | 00:50
National

Wisdom Movement MP Asaad al-Morshedi said that there are many potential candidates

for the interior minister's post in Adil Abd al-Mahdi's government, adding that

former Interior Minister Mohamed al-Ghabban is the most likely to get nominated

for the post.Morshedi

said that al-Fatah and Saairun alliances has reached an agreement that

would end the crisis of the remaining ministerial portfolios.He

added that the two parties, during the last meeting, agreed to grant pro-Iran Faleh

al-Fayadh, the controversial candidate for the Interior Ministry, another position

than that of the interior minister because of political objections to his

candidacy by a number of political forces.Fatah Alliance headed

by Hadi al-Amiri and Saairun Alliance supported by Sadrist Movement leader

Muqtada al-Sadr has disputed over the nomination of Fayadh, who Saairun said

will never allow to be passed in the Parliament.Prime Minister Adil

Abdul Mahdi has worked on completing the formation of his government since he

took the PM post last October.On October 24, Abdul

Mahdi managed to get the parliamentary approval on 14 out of 22 ministries.

However disagreement between political blocs especially on security ministries

have thwarted Abdul Mahdi's efforts to complete the cabinet in a short time.While Fatah Alliance

has frequently tried to force the others to accept Fayadh as the interior

ministry candidate, Sadr affirmed his rejection to Fayadh and other

partisan candidate for interior ministry.Sadr said that he

would instead support the nomination of military leaders who fought against ISIS

during Iraq's fight to rid the country of the terrorist group's caliphate.

