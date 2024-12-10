Syrian rebel leader to publish list of Assad regime officials responsible for ‘torture’ – Middle East crisis live

2024-12-10 11:00:04 - From: The Guardian

The head of HTS, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has vowed to pursue ‘war criminals’ even if they have fled the country

A small demonstration is being held in Tel Aviv outside the court where later today Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to give testimony in his criminal corruption trial.

Jeremy Sharon reports for the Times of Israel:

Protesters accuse Netanyahu of refusing to reach a hostage deal for political purposes, and of continuing the war to advance the cause of his ultranationalist political allies who wish to build Jewish settlements in Gaza.

Inside the courthouse, a plethora of media outlets, including foreign press, have set up broadcast stations ahead of the unprecedented spectacle of a sitting prime minister taking the witness stand in his own criminal trial.

Continue reading...