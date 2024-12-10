Six charged with being members of banned PKK group in London

2024-12-10 12:00:05 - From: The Guardian

Individuals arrested last month are accused of belonging to Kurdistan Workers’ party, Met police say

Six people have been charged with being part of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ party (PKK) after an investigation by counter-terrorism police.

Turkan Ozcan, 59, Mazlum Sayak, 27, Berfin Kerban, 31, Ali Boyraz, 62, Ercan Akbal, 56, and Agit Karatas, 23, have been accused of being members of the proscribed group, the Metropolitan police said.

