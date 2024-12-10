UN Security Council holds Syria meeting behind closed doors

2024-12-10 12:00:06 - From: France 24

France 24 correspondent Jessica Le Masurier reports from the UN, where the Security Council met behind closed doors to discuss the stunning developments unfolding in Syria. Member States agreed on the need to protect the country's territorial integrity, civilians, and influx of humanitarian aid, showing rare signs of unity on a subject which has "paralyzed" the Council since the civil war broke out in Syria in 2011.